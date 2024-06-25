Leeds roads ranked among the most-congested in Europe according to new data

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New data has listed Leeds among the most-congested roads in Europe.

London’s roads have been ranked the most congested in Europe for the third year in a row.

Drivers in the capital spent an average of 99 hours sitting in traffic in 2023, according to a report by traffic information supplier Inrix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was up from 97 hours in 2022 and was more than any other city in Europe, behind only New York and Mexico City worldwide.

Gridlocked traffic in Leeds city centre. Picture: Steve Riding | Steve Riding/National World

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst and author of the report, said: “We are seeing travel return to pre-Covid levels.

“The UK and Europe have seen smaller increases in congestion this year than in other parts of the world which indicates that these countries have found their new travel norms.

“While London remains most impacted by congestion in the UK, its drop to third suggests that other large global cities have returned to pre-Covid levels of activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an indication of strong economic activity, increased congestion can be a positive sign for cities.”

The report stated that a typical driver in the UK lost 61 hours due to traffic jams in 2023, up from 57 hours in the previous 12 months.

The 61 hours equates to a financial impact of £558, according to Inrix.