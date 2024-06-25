Leeds roads ranked among the most-congested in Europe according to new data
and live on Freeview channel 276
London’s roads have been ranked the most congested in Europe for the third year in a row.
Drivers in the capital spent an average of 99 hours sitting in traffic in 2023, according to a report by traffic information supplier Inrix.
That was up from 97 hours in 2022 and was more than any other city in Europe, behind only New York and Mexico City worldwide.
Bob Pishue, transportation analyst and author of the report, said: “We are seeing travel return to pre-Covid levels.
“The UK and Europe have seen smaller increases in congestion this year than in other parts of the world which indicates that these countries have found their new travel norms.
“While London remains most impacted by congestion in the UK, its drop to third suggests that other large global cities have returned to pre-Covid levels of activity.
“As an indication of strong economic activity, increased congestion can be a positive sign for cities.”
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
The report stated that a typical driver in the UK lost 61 hours due to traffic jams in 2023, up from 57 hours in the previous 12 months.
The 61 hours equates to a financial impact of £558, according to Inrix.
After London, the UK’s most congested urban areas were Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds and Wigan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.