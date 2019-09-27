Leeds road closures for UCI Road World Championships 2019

Have your say

The UCI Road World Championships 2019 concludes this weekend and there are road closures in place to facilitate it.

These are the road closures and no parking zones on Saturday and Sunday in Leeds.

Saturday, September 28

These roads will be closed between 11am and 12.30pm for the women's elite road race.

Between 12am and 1pm there will also be a no stopping/towing zone in place.

46038 Hollins Hill - between the boundary with Bradford to Bradford Road

46038 Bradford Road - the whole road will be closed

A65 Bradford Road - to the boundary with Bradford

A6038 Bradford Road - to the boundary with Bradford with A660

A659 Bradford Road - from the A660 to Piper Lane

A659 Piper Lane - the whole road will be closed

A659 Westgate - the whole road will be closed

Manor Square - from Westgate to Clapgate

Clapgate - the whole road will be closed

Bridge Street - the whole road will be closed

Billams Hill - from Bridge Street to Farnley Lane

Farnley Lane - from Billams Hill to boundary with North Yorkshire

Sunday, September 29

These roads will be closed between 8.30am and 9.40am for the men's elite road race.

There will be a no stopping/towing zone in place all day.

Park Lane - from Westgate to Hanover Way

Hanover Way - the whole road will be closed

Woodhouse Square - from Hanover Way to Clarendon Road

Clarendon Road - from Woodhouse Square to A660 Woodhouse Lane

A660 Woodhouse Lane - from Clarendon Road to Headingley Lane

A660 Headingley Lane - the whole road will be closed.

A660 Otley Road - from Headingley Lane to Otley Old Road

Otley Old Road - from Otley Road to Cookridge lane

Cookridge Lane - the whole road will be closed

Otley Old Road - Cookridge Lane to East Chevin Road

East Chevin Road - the whole road is closed

Gay Lane - the whole road is closed

Bondgate - the whole road is closed

Kirkgate - the whole road is closed

A659 Westgate - the whole road is closed

A659 Piper Lane - the whole road is closed

A659 Bradford Road - from Piper Lane to A660 Ilkley Road

A660 llkley Road - Bradford Road to the boundary with Bradford

Additional road closures for race and crowd safety in place from 12am to 12pm:

Park Lane - from Burley Street to Westgate

Westgate - the whole road is closed

The Headrow - from Westgate to Albion Street

Park Square East - from Park Square North to The Headrow

Great George Street - from Portland Street to Dudley Way

Calverley Street - from The Headrow to Portland Street

East Parade - from South Parade to The Headrow

Cookridge Street - from The Headrow to Portland Gate

Oxford Place -- the whole road is closed

Alexander Street - the whole road is closed

Park Row - from The Headrow to South Parade

Park Row - from Northbound at lnfirmary Street

Rossington Street - the whole road is closed

Percival Street - the whole road is closed

Vernon Street - the whole road is closed

St. Anne's Street - from The Light car park to Cookridge Street

Portland Crescent - the whole road is closed

Portland Gate - the whole road is closed

There will be an all-day no stopping/towing zone in place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 on Park Lane, Westgate, The Headrow, Great George Street, Calverley Street, East Parade, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Cookridge Street, Oxford Place, Alexander Street, Park Row, Rossington Street, Percival Street and Vernon Street.