Leeds road closures for UCI Road World Championships 2019

The UCI Road World Championships 2019 concludes this weekend and there are road closures in place to facilitate it.
These are the road closures and no parking zones on Saturday and Sunday in Leeds.
Saturday, September 28
These roads will be closed between 11am and 12.30pm for the women's elite road race.
Between 12am and 1pm there will also be a no stopping/towing zone in place.
46038 Hollins Hill - between the boundary with Bradford to Bradford Road
46038 Bradford Road - the whole road will be closed
A65 Bradford Road - to the boundary with Bradford
A6038 Bradford Road - to the boundary with Bradford with A660
A659 Bradford Road - from the A660 to Piper Lane
A659 Piper Lane - the whole road will be closed
A659 Westgate - the whole road will be closed
Manor Square - from Westgate to Clapgate
Clapgate - the whole road will be closed
Bridge Street - the whole road will be closed
Billams Hill - from Bridge Street to Farnley Lane
Farnley Lane - from Billams Hill to boundary with North Yorkshire
Sunday, September 29
These roads will be closed between 8.30am and 9.40am for the men's elite road race.
There will be a no stopping/towing zone in place all day.
Park Lane - from Westgate to Hanover Way
Hanover Way - the whole road will be closed
Woodhouse Square - from Hanover Way to Clarendon Road
Clarendon Road - from Woodhouse Square to A660 Woodhouse Lane
A660 Woodhouse Lane - from Clarendon Road to Headingley Lane
A660 Headingley Lane - the whole road will be closed.
A660 Otley Road - from Headingley Lane to Otley Old Road
Otley Old Road - from Otley Road to Cookridge lane
Cookridge Lane - the whole road will be closed
Otley Old Road - Cookridge Lane to East Chevin Road
East Chevin Road - the whole road is closed
Gay Lane - the whole road is closed
Bondgate - the whole road is closed
Kirkgate - the whole road is closed
A659 Westgate - the whole road is closed
A659 Piper Lane - the whole road is closed
A659 Bradford Road - from Piper Lane to A660 Ilkley Road
A660 llkley Road - Bradford Road to the boundary with Bradford
Additional road closures for race and crowd safety in place from 12am to 12pm:
Park Lane - from Burley Street to Westgate
Westgate - the whole road is closed
The Headrow - from Westgate to Albion Street
Park Square East - from Park Square North to The Headrow
Great George Street - from Portland Street to Dudley Way
Calverley Street - from The Headrow to Portland Street
East Parade - from South Parade to The Headrow
Cookridge Street - from The Headrow to Portland Gate
Oxford Place -- the whole road is closed
Alexander Street - the whole road is closed
Park Row - from The Headrow to South Parade
Park Row - from Northbound at lnfirmary Street
Rossington Street - the whole road is closed
Percival Street - the whole road is closed
Vernon Street - the whole road is closed
St. Anne's Street - from The Light car park to Cookridge Street
Portland Crescent - the whole road is closed
Portland Gate - the whole road is closed
There will be an all-day no stopping/towing zone in place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 on Park Lane, Westgate, The Headrow, Great George Street, Calverley Street, East Parade, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Cookridge Street, Oxford Place, Alexander Street, Park Row, Rossington Street, Percival Street and Vernon Street.