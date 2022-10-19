The RMT union has announced three new dates for strike action in November, causing disruptions to travel to and from Leeds. This time, Network Rail workers will be taking action, which include signal workers, but not RMT members from train companies.

This is part of an ongoing dispute between the RMT and Network Rail, in which both claim talks have not yet led to an agreement. It follows a series of strikes this year that has affected major events such as the London Marathon and Glastonbury Festival.

RMT has announced that their members at Network Rail will walk out on strike action on 3 dates: 3, 5 and 7 November 2022, which might lead to disruptions over the weekend and the following days. Train operators are currently assessing what sort of disruption the strike action will lead to.

The RMT has been in a dispute with Network Rail over pay and work conditions, in which RMT general secretary Mick Lynch accuses Network Rail of “dishonesty”. Chief negotiator at Network Rail, Tim Shoveller, has however expressed optimism about the progress of the dispute.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said : “The dishonesty of Network Rail bosses has reached a new low in this national rail dispute. On the one hand they were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members terms and conditions. Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

The union says Network Rail has made a U-turn on its offer to increase pay by 4% this year followed by another 4% next year plus benefits like discounted travel on its services for employees and their families. Network Rail however says that they have made an improved offer by guaranteeing there will be no compulsory redundancies until 2025.

Network Rail chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said : "Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer. The rail sector has seen a £2 billion hole in its budget with many fewer passengers using our services".

How are train services in Leeds affected and what train companies are affected?

While the November strikes work include workers from train companies, Network Rail workers do include signal workers across the UK. This means rail services in Leeds are expected to see disruptions.