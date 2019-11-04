Leeds inner ring road will be closed overnight tonight - here's why

Leeds City Council have warned motorists of possible delays due to major diversions from the road closures, which affects the ring road between Burmantofts at the junction for Marsh Lane, and the A58 Wellington Road at the Wellington Street flyover.

The closures are so engineers can carry out essential maintenance work to the Regent Street flyover at the junction with York Road.

The council's Highways Department said work was being undertaken to prop the bridge and ensure the structure was fit for purpose.

Leeds inner ring road at the Regent Street flyover

The closure will be in place between 8pm and 5am in order to minimise disruption, and the ring road will be fully signposted to redivert traffic.

Leeds City Council executive board member for climate change, transport and sustainable development, Councillor Lisa Mulherin said: “These works are vital to ensure Regent Street Flyover remains safe for road users and supports keeping people on the move. Taking these pre-emptive maintenance steps now, will help preserve the resilience of the Inner Ring Road.

“Therefore, it’s essential we can help sustain Regent Street Flyover for as long as possible, with very minimal disruption until we can replace it.

“This work supports our aim to re-route motorised vehicle traffic out of the city centre, to benefit pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users and to contribute to improving air quality and lowering our carbon footprint.”

A map has been issued to show where traffic will be re-diverted during the closures