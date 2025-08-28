Leeds Council plans £2,500 daily charge to cut roadworks disruption on major routes

Construction work to improve safety at the Lawnswood roundabout junction got underway on Monday (August 11). | Tony Johnson

Leeds council chiefs are planning to charge companies up to £2,500 a day in a bid to reduce roadworks disruption on major routes, a meeting heard.

Leeds City Council is joining forces with the local authorities in Wakefield and Kirklees to introduce the so-called “lane rental scheme” for works on the busiest roads at peak times.

Martin Barnes, Wakefield Council’s service manager for highways and transportation, said the charges were expected to apply on around 10 per cent of the district’s road networks, in line with Department for Transport (DfT) guidelines.

Details of the scheme were revealed as the council’s regeneration, environment and economic growth scrutiny committee discussed the prioritisation of highway works in the district.

Mr Barnes said councils were unable to stop utility companies which provide essential public services, such as water, electricity, gas, and telecommunications, from carrying out work that could lead to temporary road closures.

He said: “We can manage the work. We can advise. They will need to be permitted and that comes at a cost to the utility.

“But in essence it is not for us to tell a utility how to do their work. It is for us to manage the work that is on the network.

The officer added: “It is worth noting that in the next year we are looking at bringing in a Department for Transport lane rental.

“Lane rental is almost to try and force utilities to be a little bit more efficient.

“Next year, on our primary network – about 10 per cent of the network – we will be charging around £2,500 per day.

“So it should encourage utilities to be slightly more efficient.”

Mr Barnes said the proposals had been put out to consultation and it was planned to introduced them in the next financial year.

He said similar schemes introduced by authorities in the south of England had proved successful.

Mr Barnes added: “We are now collaboratively joined with Kirklees and Leeds.

“They are going into the lane rental scheme at the same time as us.

“It does have a benefit.

“If you are looking at the moment at £100 (per day) a permit, they can be extended without a great deal of consequence.

“When you are looking at £2,500 a day for a primary network, it is going to have an impact.”

Wakefield Council is responsible for maintaining 1,454 km of roads, 1,944 km of footways, and 150 km of cycle lanes and tracks.

Committee chair Stuart Heptinstall asked if the charges would “provide an income stream” for the council’s highways department.

Mr Barnes said a “Wakefield board” would have to be created under DfE rules to decide how any extra income would be spent but it was expected that 50% would be used on road maintenance.

He added: “So there is going to be an income stream while it is in its infancy.

“At the moment we are looking at introducing it in the next financial year and will have additional funding that we will be able to spend on highway maintenance.”