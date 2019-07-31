Leeds City Council have banned parking on these streets for Ed Sheeran's Roundhay Park concert

Concerns are mounting among residents in Roundhay over Ed Sheeran concert-goers parking on the streets.
Thousands of music fans will descend on Roundhay Park on August 16 and 17 as the megastar plays two dates at the park.
And while the concert is expected to bring money to the area, many are worried about the influx of cars expected to try and park in any available cranny to attend the gig.
Leeds City Council have now revealed they will be banning all on-street parking on a number of streets and main roads around the park to keep disruption for neighbours to a minimum.
The council are also hosting a drop-in session at The Mansion in the park this afternoon (Wednesday, July 31) between 12-7pm where residents can come and have any questions answered.
These are the roads where parking will be restricted on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17:
Park Lane
Street Lane
Oakwood Lane
Park View Crescent
North Park Avenue
Lidgett Park Road
Gledhow Lane
Fitzroy Drive
Lidgett Lane
Roundhay Road
Gledhow Wood Road
Thirn Lane
Red Hall Lane
Wetherby Road
In addition, the following roads will be closed from 10am to midnight, with no parking and managed access for residents:
Mansion Lane
Princes Avenue
Park Avenue
West Avenue
Wetherby Road
Old Park Road
Anyone who parks on the names streets faces their vehicle being towed.
In a letter sent to Roundhay residents, a spokeswoman for the Parks and Countryside team said: "We understand that the Ed Sheeran concert may cause some inconvenience, but be assured the council and event organisers are working very hard with many partner agencies within the city to forward plan, minimise disruption, and ensure the city delivers a world-class event that once again highlights Leeds as a leading destination for major events."
An open day will be held on Wednesday 31st July from 12.00hrs to 19.00hrs, at the education rooms on Mansion Lane where members of the team will be on hand to discuss the plans.