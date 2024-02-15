Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Sunday, February 18, bus operators across Leeds and West Yorkshire are set to introduce another wave of timetable changes.

Investment from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will create new links between Huddersfield and Halifax, and increase the frequency of services on some key routes across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield in particular is set to benefit from the latest changes, with eight services seeing evening frequencies upped from one bus an hour to one every 30 minutes.

From Sunday, bus operators across Leeds and West Yorkshire are set to introduce a host of changes. Picture: James Hardisty

Here is a full list of the service changes due to come into effect from Sunday...

14 Leeds • Bramley • Pudsey - Operated by First

Monday to Saturday frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly during the daytime, and an hourly evening service will be introduced from Leeds.

On Saturdays, the service will start 3 hours earlier from Leeds, 1.5 hours earlier from Pudsey at 0605/0736 (currently 0909/0907). Sunday frequency will remain hourly, and hours of operation will now be 0905 to 1805 from Leeds.

22 Halifax • Claremount - Operated by Team Pennine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday to Saturday daytime journeys will operate to and from Halifax Market Street, instead of to Commercial Street or Albion Street. Weekday morning (up to 0835), Mon-Sat evening (from 1630) and all Sunday journeys will operate from Halifax Bus Station, as now.

The weekday 0835 journey will operate from Halifax Bus Station instead of Market Street.

27 Leeds • Headingley • Horsforth • Yeadon • Guiseley - Operated by First

On weekdays, additional journeys will operate at 1925 and 2025 from Guiseley to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33 34 Leeds • Kirkstall • Horsforth • Guiseley • Menston • Otley - Operated by First

On weekdays, additional journeys will be introduced 0610 Leeds to Otley and 1005 Otley to Leeds. Some service 33/34 departures will be swapped over and some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

Additional later journeys will operate Mon-Fri 2330 Leeds to Guiseley, Sat 2330 Leeds to Horsforth, Sun 2215 Leeds to Otley.

51 52 Leeds • Morley • Tingley Mills - Operated by First

On weekdays, late evening journeys from Leeds after 2000 will operate via Elland Road Park & Ride.

81 Leeds • Armley • Pudsey - Operated by Squarepeg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early afternoon timetable will be amended with one additional round trip and other journeys retimed.

104 Wakefield • Alverthorpe - Operated by Arriva

Evening and Sunday journeys will be retimed up to 3 minutes later.

105 Wakefield • Portobello - Operated by Arriva

Evening and Sunday journeys will be retimed around 5 minutes later.

106 Wakefield • Kettlethorpe • Crigglestone • Hall Green - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 2320 from Wakefield, 2327 from Hall Green. On weekday mornings, an additional outbound early journey will operate at 0450 from Wakefield to Hall Green.

On Sunday mornings, the first outbound journey 0750 Wakefield to Hall Green will be withdrawn. Some other journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

107 Wakefield • Thornes • Durkar ASDA - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

110 Wakefield • Outwood • Leeds - Operated by Arriva

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes, and evening journeys from Wakefield will be retimed by around 10 minutes.

118 Wakefield • East Ardsley • White Rose Centre - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. On school days, the 0825 Gascoigne Road to Wakefield will start from White Rose Centre at 0800.

122 Wakefield • Lupset • Ossett • Gawthorpe - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes. On Saturdays and Sundays, the first journey to Wakefield will start at Ossett Bus Station instead of Gawthorpe.

126 Wakefield • Lupset • Horbury • Ossett • Chickenley • Dewsbury - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 2306 from Dewsbury, 2328 from Wakefield. On Saturdays, the 0801 and 0830 Dewsbury to Wakefield journeys will be withdrawn. Some other journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

148 149 Wakefield • Featherstone • Pontefract • Ferrybridge • Knottingley - Operated by Arriva

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 2257 from Knottingley, 2315 from Wakefield. Many journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes to improve service punctuality and reliability. On weekdays, the 0625 and 0652 149 journeys will start from Pontefract instead of Knottingley.

On Saturdays, the 0536 Pontefract to Wakefield will be withdrawn, the 0541, 0810, 0840 will start from Pontefract instead of Knottingley, and early evening journeys from Wakefield will all run to Knottingley. On Sundays, two additional earlier morning journeys will operate in each direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

156 Castleford • Airedale • Ferry Fryston - Operated by Arriva

Evening journeys will be retimed around 15 minutes later, and an additional round trip will operate at 1800/1820 (1805/1826 on Sundays). On Sundays, all journeys before 1800 will be retimed 10 minutes earlier.

163 Leeds • Garforth • Kippax • Castleford - Operated by Arriva

The 2305 from Leeds will be extended to terminate in Castleford instead of Kippax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

174 175 Wakefield • Stanley • Kippax • Garforth • Wetherby / Castleford - Operated by Arriva

Due to safety concerns, the 174 will no longer serve Bottom Boat Road. On Saturday mornings, the first 175 journey will commence from Castleford instead of Micklefield. Most journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes.

189 Wakefield • Normanton • Castleford - Operated by Arriva

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly and will finish later at 2305 from Castleford, 2344 from Wakefield.

195 195A 196 Wakefield • New Crofton • Havercroft Green • Hemsworth / Newstead - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evening journeys from Wakefield to Newstead will be extended to Hemsworth via South Hiendley and renumbered 195A.

Additional evening journeys will operate between Wakefield and Ryhill, increasing the frequency between Wakefield and Ryhill from hourly to half-hourly. Many other journeys will be retimed.

200 Huddersfield • Old Fieldhouse Lane - Operated by First

This service will be withdrawn. Arriva services 202, 203 and 229 will continue to provide alternative journeys from Huddersfield along Leeds Road.

200 201 Leeds • White Rose • Morley • Cleckheaton / Batley • Heckmondwike - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday mornings, additional short journeys will operate, 0634 Birstall to Cleckheaton and 0710 Batley to Heckmondwike. On Sundays, the 0800 Batley to Heckmondwike will be withdrawn, and most other journeys will be retimed 12 minutes later.

Evening journeys will be significantly retimed and amended. Many other journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes.

202 203 Leeds • White Rose • Dewsbury • Mirfield • Huddersfield - Operated by Arriva

Significant changes will be made to the timetable to improve service punctuality and reliability. In the morning peak there will be earlier journeys from Dewsbury to Leeds (0440) and Leeds to Huddersfield (0537), but fewer journeys between Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, with alternate journeys on routes 202 and 203, and last journeys earlier at 2242 from Leeds (currently 2324) and 2244 from Huddersfield (currently 2330). On Sundays the service will be significantly retimed.

212 Dewsbury • Batley • Kirkhamgate • Wakefield - Operated by Arriva

Most journeys will be significantly retimed. On weekdays, there will be an additional earlier journey from Wakefield to Dewsbury at 0605.

229 Huddersfield • Heckmondwike • Birstall Retail Park • Leeds - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On weekdays and Saturdays, the 1722 from Leeds will continue beyond Heckmondwike to Huddersfield, and the 1753 will terminate at Heckmondwike (1705/1735 on Sundays).

On Saturday mornings, the first journey from Huddersfield will be 30 minutes earlier at 0653. Evening journeys will be significantly retimed and will finish earlier at 2235 from Leeds (currently 2310), but later from Huddersfield at 2314 (currently 2230).

231 232 Huddersfield • Flockton • Horbury • Wakefield - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

254 255 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Brighouse / Halifax - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday mornings, the timetable will be significantly revised and enhanced with additional earlier through journeys from Leeds to Brighouse and Halifax. On Sunday evenings an additional journey will operate 1820 Leeds to Cleckheaton. Some evening journeys will be amended and retimed by 5-10 minutes.

260 Huddersfield • Kirkheaton • Roberttown • Cleckheaton - Operated by Arriva

All evening (after 1730) and Sunday journeys will be withdrawn.

261 Huddersfield • Kirkheaton • Mirfield • Hartshead • Roberttown • Heckmondwike - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday-Saturday, all late evening (after 1900) journeys will be withdrawn. On Saturdays, the 1745 Huddersfield to Heckmondwike will terminate at Upper Heaton. The Sunday timetable will remain unchanged.

268 Wakefield • Dewsbury • Heckmondwike • Cleckheaton • Bradford - Operated by Arriva

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly. On weekdays and Saturdays, the morning peak timetable will be significantly amended to improve punctuality. On weekdays, an additional journey will operate 1505 Heckmondwike to Wakefield.

On Sundays the 1645 and 1745 from Bradford will be extended to the full route. Many journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

271 Cleckheaton • Gomersal • Heckmondwike • Carlinghow • Batley - Operated by Arriva

On weekdays, the 1453 Whitcliffe Mount School to Heckmondwike journey (1505 Cleckheaton to Heckmondwike on school holidays) will be withdrawn.

280 Dewsbury • Thornhill - Operated by Arriva

Evening journeys will be retimed with a later finish 2239 from Thornhill instead of 2158, 2315 from Dewsbury instead of 2235. Saturday morning journeys will be retimed and the first journey 0532 Thornhill to Dewsbury will be withdrawn.

281 Dewsbury • Batley • Birstall • Birstall Retail Park - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On weekdays, additional earlier journeys will be introduced, 0500 Dewsbury to Birstall and 0510 Birstall to Dewsbury, but the last journey 1839 Birstall to Dewsbury will be withdrawn.

On Saturdays, the first journey 0540 Birstall to Dewsbury will be retimed 30 minutes later, several other morning journeys will be withdrawn (0725 Dewsbury to Birstall, 0755 Batley to Dewsbury, 0810 Birstall to Dewsbury, 0855 Batley to Dewsbury), and the last journey 1837 Birstall to Dewsbury will also be withdrawn.

On Sundays, the first journey 0828 Birstall to Dewsbury will be withdrawn but an additional later journey will operate 1800 Dewsbury to Birstall. Some other journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes.

283 283A Dewsbury • Batley • Birstall • Bradford - Operated by Arriva

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On weekdays, additional earlier journeys will be introduced, 0440 Dewsbury to Bradford and 0551 Bradford to Dewsbury, and also an additional journey 1608 Bradford to Dewsbury.

On Sundays, the first journey 0745 Dewsbury to Bradford will be withdrawn and the 0840 Bradford to Dewsbury will start from Birstall at 0858. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

303 304 Huddersfield • Milnsbridge • Golcar • Scapegoat Hill - Operated by Team Pennine

On weekdays, the 1630 journey will be retimed around 10 minutes later, and the 1657, 1730 and 1800 journeys will be retimed around 15 minutes later. Some other journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

307 308 Huddersfield • Newsome • Honley • Netherthong • Holmfirth - Operated by First

All journeys through to Holmfirth will no longer serve Cross Lane or Hanging Stone Road, operating directly via Newsome Road and Woodhead Road respectively. At Honley outbound buses will run direct via Bradshaw Road and Long Lane and not via Meltham Road and Bradshaw Avenue.

All short journeys to Honley will serve Cross Lane and Hanging Stone Road (outbound only) at all times. These journeys will be numbered 307. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

310 Huddersfield • Honley Bridge • Holme Valley Hospital • Holmfirth • Hepworth - Operated by First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On weekdays, early morning journeys from Huddersfield will start earlier and be significantly retimed, and the 0710 Hepworth to Huddersfield journey will be withdrawn. On Saturdays, the morning frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly before 1100. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

314 Huddersfield • Honley Bridge • New Mill • Holmfirth • Holme - Operated by First

On weekdays, the 1502 Huddersfield to Holme journey will be withdrawn. On Saturdays, an additional early morning journey will be introduced 0528 Huddersfield to Holme. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-20 minutes. Evening journeys will be significantly retimed.

316 Huddersfield • Honley Bridge • New Mill • Holmfirth • Parkhead - Operated by First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturdays, an additional early morning journey will operate 0647 Parkhead to Huddersfield. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-20 minutes.

343 Huddersfield • Ainley Top • Elland • Greetland • West Vale • Halifax - Operated by Team Pennine

On Saturdays, all journeys will be retimed around 5 minutes earlier.

370 371 Rawthorpe / Dalton • Huddersfield • Lindley - Operated by First

Most journeys will be retimed by up to 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

372 Huddersfield • Moldgreen • Almondbury - Operated by First

This service will run between Huddersfield and Almondbury only, and will now operate to and from Huddersfield Bus Station. The section of route between Huddersfield, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Lindley will continue to be served by frequent services including enhanced route 501 which will now operate all day.

The service will be significantly retimed. On weekdays the service will continue to operate every 15 minutes but will reduce to every 20 minutes on Saturdays.

425 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Morley • Bradford - Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Carlton / Woodlesford • Wakefield - Operated by Arriva

The evening frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly, alternating between service 444 and 446, with a later finish from Wakefield at 2324 instead of 2220. The early morning service from Wakefield will be enhanced. Most journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

496 Wakefield • Crofton • Hemsworth • South Elmsall • Upton - Operated by Arriva

The evening and Sunday frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly. Most journeys will be retimed by up to around 5 minutes, and some journeys will be retimed by 10-15 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

501 Halifax • Calderdale Royal Hospital • West Vale • Elland • Lindley • Huddersfield Royal Infirmary • Huddersfield - Operated by First

This service will be significantly enhanced to run every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes, half-hourly on evenings / Sunday daytime, and reducing to hourly late evenings. It will coordinate with service X1 to provide a bus every 7 or 8 minutes from Halifax to Calderdale Royal Hospital and on to Elland and Huddersfield.

X1 Halifax • Calderdale Royal Hospital • Elland • Huddersfield - Operated by First

This new service will provide a faster link between Halifax, Elland town centre and Huddersfield, operating via the A629 between Halifax and Elland. It will run every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes, half-hourly on evenings/ Sunday daytime, and reducing to hourly late evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will coordinate with service 501 to provide a bus every 7 or 8 minutes from Halifax to Calderdale Royal Hospital and on to Elland and Huddersfield.

503 Halifax • Calderdale Royal Hospital • West Vale • Elland • Huddersfield - Operated by First

This service will be withdrawn and replaced by enhanced service 501 and new service X1.

508 Halifax • Shelf • Odsal • Thornbury • Leeds - Operated by First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This service will start earlier and finish later. Late evening frequency will be reduced from hourly to approximately two-hourly. Most journeys will be significantly retimed.

509 510 511 512 513 Halifax • Pellon • Wainstalls • Mixenden • Wheatley - Operated by First

These services will now operate from and to Halifax Bus Station.

521 522 523 Halifax • Ovenden • Illingworth - Operated by First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These services will now operate from and to Halifax Bus Station. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

524 Halifax • Ovenden • Mixenden - Operated by Team Pennine

Most journeys will be retimed 6 minutes later. All inbound journeys will terminate at Waterhouse Street instead of Wards End in Halifax.

541 542 Halifax • Norton Tower - Operated by First

These services will now operate from and to Halifax Bus Station, and will be split and will run between Halifax and Norton Tower only, with the service towards Siddal replaced by new service 543.

On weekdays, the 0650 Norton Tower to Halifax will be withdrawn, and the 1822 Halifax to Norton Tower and 1955 Norton Tower to Halifax will be changed from service 541 to service 542. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes.

543 Halifax • Siddal - Operated by First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new service will replace the Halifax to Siddal part of services 541 542. This service will now operate from and to Halifax Bus Station.

547 Huddersfield • Cowcliffe • Brighouse - Operated by Team Pennine

This evening and Sunday service will be withdrawn and replaced by additional full journeys on First service 549, operating from Huddersfield via Cowcliffe and Brighouse through to Halifax.

548 549 Halifax • Hipperholme • Brighouse • Rastrick • Cowcliffe • Huddersfield - Operated by First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combined frequency will be increased from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday daytimes, and half-hourly evenings and Sundays, with alternate 548 and 549 journeys all running through to Halifax.

The Rastrick to Huddersfield frequency will be increased from hourly to half-hourly on Monday and Saturday daytimes. Most parts of the route will also have earlier first journeys and later last journeys.

Service 549 will also provide an hourly evening and Sunday service, replacing Team Pennine service 547, running over the full route from Huddersfield to Halifax.

576 Halifax • Queensbury • Bradford - Operated by First

Morning journeys will be slightly reduced, and Monday-Saturday evening journeys will be significantly retimed with the last journeys 35-45 minutes later. Sunday late evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

579 Halifax • Sowerby Bridge • Sowerby - Operated by First

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These services will now operate from and to Halifax Bus Station. Some journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

586 Halifax • Sowerby Bridge • Ripponden • Rishworth • Commons - Operated by First

These services will now operate from and to Halifax Bus Station. Some journeys will be slightly retimed.

587 Halifax • Sowerby Bridge • Ripponden • Littleborough • Rochdale - Operated by Team Pennine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. Some inbound journeys will terminate at Wards Ends instead of Waterhouse Street in Halifax.

590 591 592 Halifax • Hebden Bridge • Todmorden • Rochdale / Burnley - Operated by First

These services will be significantly revised. Monday to Saturday combined frequency will remain every 15 minutes during peak periods, but will be reduced to every 20 minutes in the daytime off-peak.

The frequency between Todmorden and Rochdale will remain half-hourly, but significantly retimed and only one journey per hour will run through between Halifax and Rochdale. The frequency between Todmorden and Burnley will remain two buses per hour, running through to Halifax, but significantly retimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday to Thursday late evenings, the frequency between Halifax and Hebden Bridge will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, but half-hourly frequency will be maintained on Friday and Saturday evenings. On Sundays, morning (before 1025) and evening (after 1900) frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

D1 Huddersfield • Highburton • Clayton West • Denby Dale - Operated by Team Pennine

On weekdays, several additional journeys will operate to provide additional peak time capacity: 0745 Waterloo to Clayton West (school days only), 0810 Shelley College to Huddersfield (school days only).

0820 Clayton West to Huddersfield (school days only), 1510 Shelley College to Huddersfield (school days only), 1535 Huddersfield to Clayton West, 1655 Huddersfield to Clayton West. Some late afternoon / early evening journeys will be retimed by up to 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

X1 Holmfirth • Denby Dale • Clayton West • Wakefield - Operated by Team Pennine