Bus users across Leeds and West Yorkshire are being warned of changes to the public transport network during March and April 2024.

Timetables on routes across the region will be subject to change in the coming weeks including the withdrawal of the Number 29 Yorkshire Buses service between Leeds Dock and Leeds University.

It comes after a host of bus service changes across Headingley, Pudsey and Wakefield came into force in February.

Bus users across West Yorkshire are being warned of changes during March and April 2024. Picture: James Hardisty

Here is a full list of the timetable changes due to come into force across March and April...

7 Todmorden • Bacup • Rawtenstall - March 24, 2024

Operated by Rosso - the 0835 journey will start from Todmorden every weekday, not just in school holidays. The 1422 Todmorden to Bacup and 1442 Bacup to Todmorden (Saturdays and school holidays) short journeys will be withdrawn. Most other journeys will be retimed by up to 15 minutes.

8 Harrogate • Knaresborough • Wetherby - April 8, 2024

Operated by The Harrogate Bus Company / 21 Transport - this service will now be operated by 21 Transport. The route and timetable will be unchanged.

29 Leeds Dock • Leeds University - April 8, 2024

Operated by Yorkshire Buses - this service will be withdrawn.

28 28C Pontefract • Ackworth • Hemsworth • Grimethorpe • Barnsley - April 6, 2024

Operated by Stagecoach - some journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes.

36 Leeds • Harewood • Harrogate • Killinghall • Ripon - April 7, 2024

Operated by The Harrogate Bus Company - some journeys will be retimed by around 5-10 minutes. On Sunday afternoons, the 1640 and 1740 from Leeds will terminate at Starbeck, while the 1710 and 1810 will run to Ripon.

59 59A Wakefield • Newmillerdam • Royston • Barnsley - April 6, 2024

Operated by Stagecoach - some journeys will be retimed by around 5-20 minutes.

60 60A Keighley • Shipley • Greengates • Rodley • Leeds - March 17, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - this service will be enhanced to operate every 20 minutes over the whole route on Mon-Sat daytimes, with all 60A journeys extended from Shipley to Keighley.

On weekdays, additional journeys will operate 0645 Keighley to Leeds and 0840 Leeds to Keighley (both service 60), and the evening peak hour (1600-1700) frequency from Leeds will be increased from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes with an additional 60A journey. Some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.

62 Keighley • Steeton • Silsden • Ilkley - March 17, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - some journeys will be retimed by 5-10 minutes.

64 Ilkley • Addingham • Draughton • Skipton - April 7, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - the service frequency will be increased from two-hourly to hourly.

67 Keighley • Cullingworth • Thornton • Bradford - March 17, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - some journeys will be retimed by up to 10 minutes.

74 York • Harrogate • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington - March 30, 2024

Operated by Reliance - the summer DalesBus timetable will commence, operating on Saturdays.

74A Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Appletreewick • Grassington • Hebden - April 8, 2024

Operated by North Yorkshire Council - the 1705 Grassington to Ilkley journey will be retimed 15 minutes earlier.

181 382 Huddersfield • Slaithwaite • Wilberlee - March 24, 2024

Operated by First - service 181 between Huddersfield and Wilberlee will be renumbered 382. Between Hoyle House Fold and Cowlersley Lane, the route will be altered to run via Manchester Road instead of via Linthwaite.

On weekdays an earlier journey from Huddersfield will operate at 0630; on weekdays and Saturdays additional evening journeys will operate; and a new two-hourly Sunday service will be introduced.

184 Oldham • Marsden • Huddersfield - March 24, 2024

Operated by First / Nexus Move / Stagecoach - service 184 will become part of the Bee Network. All journeys to and from Oldham will be operated by Stagecoach. Between Marsden and Diggle, the route will continue to operate via Marsden Hard End (Fall Lane and Mount Road). Between Hoyle House Fold and Cowlersley Lane, the route will be altered to run via Manchester Road instead of via Linthwaite.

Significant changes will be made to early morning, evening and Sunday journeys, and other journeys will be retimed by around 5-15 minutes. Evening short journeys between Huddersfield and Marsden will continue to be operated by First as part of service 383. They will operate to Marsden Dirker instead of Marsden Hard End.

185 186 383 Huddersfield • Marsden Dirker - March 24, 2024

Operated by First - services 185 and 186 between Huddersfield and Marsden Dirker will be renumbered 383. All journeys will operate via Linthwaite (the current 186 route).

A few additional journeys will be added, including earlier morning journeys, a small number of journeys will be withdrawn, and most other journeys will be retimed by 5-20 minutes. Additional evening journeys will be introduced, replacing the evening 184 service.

662 Bradford • Saltaire • Bingley • Keighley - March 17, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - some journeys will be retimed by up to 10 minutes.

820 821 Keighley • Otley • Fewston Reservoir • Pateley Bridge • Scar House - March 31, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - the summer DalesBus timetable will commence, operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

840 843 Leeds • Tadcaster • York • Malton • Whitby / Scarborough - April 7, 2024

Operated by Coastliner - most journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes. Most Sunday journeys from Leeds will be retimed 25 minutes later.

862 864 873 Keighley / Bradford • Ilkley • Skipton • Malham - March 31, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - the summer DalesBus timetable will commence, operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

874 Wetherby • Leeds • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington • Buckden - March 31, 2024

Operated by York Pullman - the summer DalesBus timetable will commence, operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

875 York • Leeds • Ilkley • Grassington • Buckden • Hawes - March 31, 2024

Operated by Reliance - the summer DalesBus timetable will commence, operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

876 Seacroft • Leeds • Ilkley • Grassington • Buckden • Hawes - March 31, 2024

Operated by First - the summer DalesBus timetable will commence, operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

B1 B2 B3 Keighley • Haworth • Stanbury / Oakworth / Hebden Bridge - March 17, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - some journeys will be retimed by up to 5 minutes.

K2 K3 Keighley • Braithwaite - March 17, 2024 - operated by The Keighley Bus Company

On weekdays, an additional morning journey will be introduced at 0735, and the 0740 will be retimed 5 minutes later.

K14 Keighley • Exley Head • Oakworth • Leeming • Oxenhope • Marsh • Haworth • Stanbury • Oakworth • Laycock • Keighley - March 17, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - some journeys will be retimed by up to 15 minutes.

K15 Keighley • Hainworth • Cross Roads • Oakworth • Harewood Rise • Kilmeny Surgery • Keighley - March 17, 2024

Operated by The Keighley Bus Company - some journeys will be retimed by up to 15 minutes.

K16 Keighley • Exley Head • Oakworth • Haworth • Stanbury • Oldfield School • Kilmeny Surgery • Keighley - March 17, 2024