Bus passengers will be able to catch new and more regular services across the region this week following investment from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Mayor Tracy Brabin was in Wakefield this morning to launch the West Yorkshire bus boost.

The Mayor has worked with local councils and regional transport operators to introduce a host of improvements.

She said: “I’m on a mission to build a better-connected West Yorkshire.

“These new and improved services will make bus travel across the region more convenient, helping passengers travelling to and from hospital and those catching buses in the evening.

“And we’re not stopping there – passengers can expect to see more new services in the summer.”

Wakefield in particular will benefit from the latest changes, with eight services seeing evening frequencies uplifted from one bus an hour to one every 30 minutes, in partnership with operator Arriva.

And new links have been created between Huddersfield and Halifax town centres, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital, in partnership with operator First.

Last month, it was confirmed that the Mayor’s Fares pricing scheme – which guarantees that nobody pays more than £2 for a single journey across West Yorkshire – will continue until at least March 2025.

A further round of service enhancements is also planned to be delivered across West Yorkshire in July 2024 - subject to the approval of further funding and procurement.

Here is the full list of West Yorkshire bus services increased from this week:

548/549: Halifax - Brighouse - Huddersfield

Combined 20 minute frequency. Daytime frequency uplift to combined 15 mins/ 30 through to Huddersfield.

14: Pudsey - Leeds

Hourly frequency. Daytime frequency uplift to 30 mins, with broadly hourly evening and Sunday service.

106: Wakefield - Hall Green via Kettlethorpe

Hourly evening frequency. Evening enhancement to every 30 minutes.

148/149: Wakefield- Knottingley via Pontefract

Hourly evening frequency. Evening enhancement to every 30 minutes.

189: Wakefield - Castleford via Normanton

Hourly evening frequency. Evening enhancement to every 30 minutes

268: Bradford - Wakefield via Cleckheaton

Hourly evening frequency. Evening enhancement to every 30 minutes.

444/446: Leeds - Wakefield via Rothwell

Hourly evening frequency. Evening enhancement to every 30 minutes.

496: Wakefield - Upton via South Elmsall

Hourly evening frequency. Evening enhancement to every 30 minutes.

126: Wakefield - Dewsbury

Hourly. Evening enhancement to every 30 minutes.

195/196: Wakefield - Hemsworth via Walton & Ryhill