Leeds Bradford Airport: Multiple flights cancelled, delayed and diverted as heavy winds batter airport
Heavy winds and fog hit Leeds late today (September 5), forcing numerous flights bound for Leeds to reroute to other airports in the UK.
Passengers heading from Belfast International Airport to Leeds Bradford Airport were re-directed to Manchester Airport after the aircraft had to make a last minute diversion.
An easyJet spokesperson said: “Flight EZY047 from Belfast International to Leeds Bradford has diverted to Manchester due to strong winds at Leeds outside the limits of the aircraft.
“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority and we are working to assist customers with options for onward travel from Manchester this afternoon.”
Other flights affected included Ryanair flight FR2329 from Limoges and Aer Lingus flight EI3392 from Dublin, which were diverted to Birmingham, and Jet2 flights from Kos, Arrecife and Fuerteventura which rerouted to Liverpool.
Travellers heading abroad have also been affected, as a number of flights due to take off in the afternoon and evening have been forced to remain grounded, including flights to Antalya, Dalaman Mugla, Las Palmas and Faro, which have been delayed for several hours.
Flights headed to Amsterdam, Dublin and Belfast have cancelled throughout the evening, with passengers told to contact their airline.
Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted Leeds Bradford Airport, Jet2, Aer Lingus and Ryanair for comments.
