Adventure seekers will soon be able to experience a “once-in-a-lifetime” Northern Lights experience direct from Leeds.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced details of their new trips to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport for their Winter 25/26 programme.

The programme will see the two Leeds-based companies fly twice-weekly services - Wednesday and Sunday - from November 16 to December 7 2025, February 18th to March 11 and April 5 to April 22, 2026.

Adventurers can soon see the Northern Lights in Iceland with a direct flight from Leeds Bradford Airport.

This means stays are available at key periods, including over the February half-term and Easter holidays, as well as in the countdown to Christmas.

The flights are also perfectly timed for those wanting to witness the spectacular Northern Lights and experience the best of Iceland.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this exciting programme of scheduled services and once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Leeds Bradford Airport for Winter 25/26.

“The programme has been put on sale early in response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents across the region, and it offers fantastic choice.

“The dazzling beauty of Iceland, coupled with the award-winning benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are confident that this programme will be another resounding success from Leeds Bradford Airport, and we will see more customers than ever before visiting this breathtaking destination.”

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, commented: "With otherworldly landscapes and unique experiences, Iceland has always been one of our most popular and interesting winter destinations.