Leeds Bradford Airport has a lot to offer, with numerous airlines taking passengers to destinations around the UK and Europe including Spain and Greece.
But despite its range of destinations and options, it only has a Google rating of 3.2 out of five stars - relatively low compared to other airports in England including Manchester Airport and Heathrow Airport.
Yorkshire Evening Post took at look at how our own airport compares to major airports around England by looking at Google reviews and ratings:
1. Leeds Bradford Airport - 3.2/5
Our own Leeds Bradford Airport has a Google rating off 3.2 out of 5 stars with a total of 3.969 reviews.
One of those said: "It’s fine and doesn’t take long to get through. Security is quite crowded and seemed very understaffed and there aren’t many shops or places within the airport. The lounge has definitely seen better days, and the £6-£12 drop off fee is a bit steep but what are you really wanting from a small local airport?"
2. Liverpool John Lennon Airport - 4.0/5
Liverpool's John Lennon Airport ranks higher than Leeds Bradford Airport on Google, with one reviewer saying: "Flew out on a Saturday lunchtime in March and returned early morning on a Wednesday. Both transitions of the airport process's were fluid and stress free. Easyjet were punctual on both occasions, which is always good.
Sadly the only thing stopping a 5 star review is the disgraceful parking and drop off pricing. You should be ashamed of yourselves."
3. Manchester Airport - 3.0/5
Manchester Airport has a lower rating than Leeds Bradford Airport, with one reviewer saying: "Good location overall, no shortage of parking (of mixed quality), and well supported by many hotels.
We have found check in (various airlines, mainly Jet2) and security to be very speedy, but the air-side facilities to be pretty underwhelming."
4. Newcastle International Airport - 3.9/5
The most northern airport on this list ranks just slightly higher than our Yorkshire airport.
One reviewer said: "It is a pleasant airport with great potential. It is larger and better than I initially believed, with numerous stores. Clearly, some options are missing due to its relatively small size. Additionally, there could be more direct flights, but from what I understand, they are attempting to increase the number. With additional work, it could become a very nice airport."
