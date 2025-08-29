New terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport | Simon Hulme

More than three million passengers have travelled through Leeds Bradford Airport so far this year - with airport chiefs hailing it as a significant milestone.

They claim it is the earliest point in the calendar to reach this figure and say that August looks set to break records with more than 530,000 passengers expected to fly from the airport by the end of the month.

Leeds Bradford Airport bosses say this marks the busiest single month in its history and reflects the airport’s growing popularity as the region’s international gateway.

The news comes after a £100m investment in a terminal extension with work on phase two getting underway, focusing on refurbishing the existing terminal.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported last week that the team at the airport buried a time capsule which will not be opened until 2075 - as it marks a key milestone in its £100m terminal regeneration project.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “To be breaking records at a time when we are investing so heavily in transforming our terminal is a real testament to the dedication of our people and the support of our passengers.

“Running a live construction site while continuing to deliver record passenger numbers is no small feat, and I’m incredibly proud of the way our teams have gone above and beyond.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for their patience as we work to create something Yorkshire can be proud of — a modern airport ready for the future.”

Declan Maguire, aviation director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Reaching the three-million-passenger milestone at this stage in the year is a major achievement for LBA, and the earliest this has ever been reached in the airport’s history.

“This growth has been made possible by our airline partners, who continue to add capacity and expand choice for Yorkshire.

“Together, we’re building the network and the gateway Yorkshire deserves, giving people more reasons to fly local rather than face the difficult journey across the Pennines.”