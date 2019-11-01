Leeds Bradford Airport flights returning to normal after heavy fog caused delays

A Jet2.com flight from Amsterdam was diverted to Manchester and there were minor delays to arrivals throughout the day.

Flight LS202 was due to arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport at 10.15am, but it was unable to make a landing due to heavy fog.

The flight was diverted to Manchester Airport, where customers were transported back to Leeds by coach.

Heavy fog caused disruption to flights at Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday

A number of flights were kept in a holding pattern over Leeds at around 2pm and the 11.45am arrival from Gdansk was delayed by more than three hours.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said: "Fog has caused minor disruption for arrivals at Leeds Bradford Airport today.

"There have been minor delays to a small number of arriving flights. The majority of flights are expected to be on time."