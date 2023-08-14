TUI has issued a statement after passengers from Leeds headed to Turkey were delayed by "23 hours" due to a bird strike.

Passengers who were making their way from Leeds Bradford Airport to Antalya this weekend have criticised Freebird Airlines, who operated the flight, after their aircraft was reportedly grounded for 23 hours due to a technical error caused by the bird strike.

Passenger Sean Morgan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at 1PM on Sunday (August 13): "4 hours now and NO ONE is talking to us. Children crying, people getting upset and aggressive… where are your staff?

The flight, operated by Freebird Airlines, was reportedly grounded for 23 hours following a bird strike. Picture by AFP via Getty Images

"We booked with you because you are reliable… please help us, this isn’t fair."

He wrote again on Monday morning: “After 23 hours of delay, we are on our way to Turkey.

“TUI, no hard feelings. The hotel stay-over and the evening meal was well appreciated.”

He also praised the Leeds Bradford Airport staff for their support before criticising Freebird Airlines for their apparent lack of communication, which he described as “zero out of ten”.

Another passenger said: "Bit of chaos at LBA yesterday - flight cancelled to Turkey due to bird strike. People holed up overnight."

A TUI spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to customers on flight FH516 operated by Freebird Airlines which was delayed overnight due to a technical fault caused by a bird strike.

“We understand how frustrating it is when holiday plans are disrupted. Customers were communicated with throughout and provided with the option of overnight accommodation, meals and transfers until their departure this morning.