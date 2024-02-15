Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Layton Lane Rawdon: Firefighters rescue two women trapped after car crash in Leeds

Firefighters have rescued two women trapped after a crash in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:32 GMT
Firefighters from Rawdon and Bradford Fire Stations responded to a two car crash on Layton Lane, Rawdon, just after 12pm this afternoon (Thursday, January 15).

Extrication of two female victims was carried out by West Yorkshire fire service personnel.

The two women were then left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics.

