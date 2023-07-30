The project, which would see the junction traffic lighted, with bus and cycle lanes added to help improve the flow of traffic from Otley Road and A6120, has split opinion at the council, with those opposing the project saying it will mean more cars coming to a standstill, increasing congestion and air pollution.

Leeds residents have reacted to the council's plans to revamp the roundabout. (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

A document on the proposed project, which is currently unfinished and subject to changes, is due to be submitted for approval to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) later this year, and YEP readers have made their feelings known about the project.

Samantha Stanton said: “That and Armley gyratory were my worst nightmare when learning to drive 25 years ago. Now [Leeds City Council] have brought that nightmare back with the new gyratory as nobody knows how to use it. Please don't make the same mistake with Lawnswood.“

Matthew Davis argued that the project is unnecessary: “It’s never even been on the list of Leeds sites for concern which lists the top 20 junctions with the most accidents. That amount of money could be spent on actual dangerous junctions!”

Emma Butler said: “All it needs in my opinion are pedestrian lights so you can cross it. I drive round it in rush hour every night without issue and don't have to wait that long there.”

Steve Rayner said: “I have been diving for a lot of years and have never had problems with this roundabout, I must say at peak times it can be difficult but so is peak time driving anywhere. If the council have taken the words of just one parent, maybe they should think about putting lights and crossings like they have put at the Owlcoats roundabout, that works very well.

“But knowing the way they work they will dig it all up and make it ridiculous for motorists but brilliant for cyclists who don't pay one penny for the use of the roads.”

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We believe that in this instance the benefits of safer, more active and more sustainable travel options support the Connecting Leeds Transport Strategy and our Vision Zero ambition to eradicate deaths and serious injuries on our roads, and outweigh the significant challenges faced in the delivery of this scheme.

“Encouraging more active modes of travel should also produce an overall improvement in air quality, but it is unclear what the impact will be in the immediate vicinity of the roundabout and further modelling will be carried out to establish this.”

