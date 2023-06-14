Leeds news you can trust since 1890
KLM to fly four times daily to Amsterdam from Leeds Bradford Airport - how to book

Dutch carrier KLM is set to fly four times daily to Amsterdam from Leeds Bradford Airport from August 28.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced it will host a fourth daily flight to Amsterdam with KLM in its bid to boost the travel industry from the Yorkshire airport. The fourth flight, which is now on sale, will start operating from August 28.

In an announcement, LBA said the new direct flight, which departs at 1.20pm, is in addition to the three existing KLM flights operating from LBA to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). The three existing flights currently depart at 6.20am, 10.05am, and 5.20pm.

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This new daily flight significantly improves Yorkshire’s global connectivity. The added KLM capacity enables passengers to have even more opportunities to travel to the four corners of the globe via Schiphol, one of Europe’s biggest travel hubs.

“Whether it’s for business or leisure, we’re sure this new addition to KLM’s schedule will prove to be extremely popular.” LBA also said the additional flight will increase the region’s access to over 700 destinations worldwide via connections from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, including long haul routes to Asia and North America.

For more information on prices and availability, please visit KLM’s website.

Dutch carrier KLM is set to fly four times daily to Amsterdam from Leeds Bradford Airport from August 28.
