Key slip road connecting M1 to the M62 in Leeds to be closed tonight for urgent repairs after collision
The southbound exit slip at Junction 42 (Lofthouse Interchange) of the M1 currently has one lane closed due to a damaged parapet from an earlier collision.
Temporary safety measures are being taken and these will be installed under a full closure tonight (Wednesday) from 8pm.
From 6am tomorrow (Thursday) morning, drivers exiting the M1 southbound at junction 42 intending to join the M62 eastbound will need to approach and stop at the roundabout to give way, before joining the M62 eastbound.
Due to the nature of the safety measures, a lane one closure will remain in place until a permanent repair is made to the parapet. This repair will not take place for at least three weeks.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and congestion at peak times until the permanent repair is made.
