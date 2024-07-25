Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Leeds have been warned that there will be a partial closure on a slip road connecting the M1 with the M62 for a number of weeks.

The southbound exit slip at Junction 42 (Lofthouse Interchange) of the M1 currently has one lane closed due to a damaged parapet from an earlier collision.

Temporary safety measures are being taken and these will be installed under a full closure tonight (Wednesday) from 8pm.

From 6am tomorrow (Thursday) morning, drivers exiting the M1 southbound at junction 42 intending to join the M62 eastbound will need to approach and stop at the roundabout to give way, before joining the M62 eastbound.

Due to the nature of the safety measures, a lane one closure will remain in place until a permanent repair is made to the parapet. This repair will not take place for at least three weeks.