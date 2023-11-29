Jet2holidays is expanding their flights for Summer 24 with the addition of a new destination in Greece from Leeds Bradford Airport.

In response to “enormous” demand from customers, the Yeadon-based airline has added Symi on their list of holiday destinations on sale for next summer.

Holidaymakers will be able to travel to the new destination from Leeds Bradford Airport between April 6 and October 31 via Rhodes Airport. With up to four weekly services on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Jet2.com customers and independent travel agents will have lots of options for travelling to the satellite island off Rhodes.

On arrival in Rhodes, customers will receive accommodation on the island for the first night of the holiday before continuing their journey to Symi the following day via ferry, which takes around 1.5 hours. After arriving at Symi, transport from the port to the chosen hotel will be provided.

Jet2holidays have announced Symi to their list of Summer 24 destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture by Jet2holidays

Located just 24 miles north of Rhodes in the south-east Aegean, Symi is part of the Dodecanese islands. Known for its beaches, the Symi Town harbour and colourful, authentic Greek houses on the hillsides, the island is a great destination for holidaymakers looking to relax and enjoy Greek life.

Jet2holidays is offering trips to three resorts on the island - Symi Town, Pedi and Emporios - and a choice of four hotels - Pedi Beach Hotel, Iapetos Village Hotel, Opera House Apartments and Niriides Hotel & Apartments.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s largest tour operator, our Summer 24 programme is already jam-packed full of choice and flexibility. Given the strong demand we are seeing, we are delighted to be expanding our enormous programme even more and adding Symi to our Jet2holidays’ portfolio from Leeds Bradford Airport.

“Greece is proving to be a popular choice of holiday destination for next summer, so we have no doubt that this new addition will be much sought-after by customers and independent travel agents in Yorkshire. As well as being able to access this island for the first time with Jet2holidays, holidaymakers will also be able to enjoy the many benefits of booking a package holiday with an award-winning airline and tour operator.