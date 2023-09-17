Leisure airline Jet2 has expanded its biggest ski destination with more flights to Switzerland from Leeds Bradford Airport starting winter 2023.

As ski and snowboarding fans rush to book their winter holidays, the Leeds-based airline adds more flights to Geneva for the winter 2023/2024 season.

The announcement means Jet2 will operate up to 34 flights weekly from nine UK airports this winter, including up to eight direct from Leeds Bradford Airport, providing more choice with mid-week and long weekend options available.

According to the airline, Geneva offers ski enthusiasts “some of the very best” ski resorts across the Swiss and French Alps. The area, often regarded as one of the “ultimate picks” for skiers and snowboarders, offers resorts and ski areas such as Tignes, Flaine, Verbier and Zermatt, all accessible from the Swiss city.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com said: “We are looking forward to an incredibly busy ski season, with customers clearly looking to get their place on the slopes booked in.

“With a wealth of world-class ski resorts on offer, Geneva is a mecca for snow sports fans and we are delighted to be expanding our programme even further this coming winter from Leeds Bradford Airport in response to the demand we are seeing.

“Thanks to our award-winning customer service and fantastic ski carriage offer for Winter 22/23 ski flight bookings, there’s no better time to be booking your place on the slopes with us than right now!”