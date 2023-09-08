The holiday airline has announced the addition of a popular Spanish tourist destination direct from Leeds Bradford Airport for their Summer 2024 programme.

The Leeds based travel company will fly multiple flights a week to one of the less travelled Balearic islands as it adds Formentera to its list of destinations.

Just 20 kilometres south of Ibiza, Formentera is a “hop, skip and jump” away via short transfer.

Jet2 Holidays has announced trips to a new holiday destination. Picture by Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays will fly direct from Leeds to Ibiza, from where holidaymakers will receive ferry tickets before taking a coach to Ibiza Town Port.

The ferry, which departs every 30 minutes, will take customers straight to the island, where coaches will provide transport to resorts and hotels.

The most southerly of the Balearic islands, which in addition to Ibiza also includes Majorca, Menorca, Formentera is according to the tour operator best known for its “unspoilt beaches and crystal clear waters”.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching packages to Formentera for Summer 24 from Leeds Bradford airport.

“As well as giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved summer holiday, the unspoilt island is a peaceful paradise and one of the most idyllic destinations in the Balearics.”

He added: “As well as experiencing strong demand for last-minute Summer 23 getaways, we are also seeing customers wanting to book ahead for next summer and the Balearics are proving popular.

“This expansion further strengthens our biggest ever summer programme as we continue to offer customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility, thanks to the launch of Formentera.

“We know that it will be a popular destination as customers look to escape the UK and enjoy some much-needed summer sun.”