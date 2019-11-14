'An investigation is underway': LNER release statement and apologise after train crash caused huge delays from Leeds Station
LNER said an investigation was underway - after a train crash caused huge delays from Leeds Station.
Two trains collided near Leeds Station depot last night.
Shocking photographs showed damage to an Azuma train involved in the incident.
A local resident also said her house 'shook' due to the impact of the crash.Nobody was injured in the collision, LNER confirmed.
An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the incident.
The full statement from LNER said: "Due to two trains colliding at a very low speed near Neville Hill depot yesterday some services may be cancelled today. The trains were not in passenger service and no one has been injured. An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the incident. We apologise to any customers who may have their journeys disrupted today.”
Delays caused rush hour chaos for commuters, with many London bound services disrupted.
Many of the services resumed normal operation by lunchtime.