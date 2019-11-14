Huge train delays and cancellations expected after two trains collide near Leeds Station causing commuter chaos

-> Here is every rush-hour train service cancelled and delayed at Leeds Station after two trains collide on tracksTwo trains collided in the depot at Leeds Station last night, with one being derailed from the tracks.

Disruption is expected to LNER services between Leeds / Lincoln and London Kings Cross until approximately 18:30pm, LNER confirmed.

LNER said in a statement: "There has been a low speed derailment of an empty passenger train within the depot near Leeds.

"No one has been injured in this incident."

The following alterations will be in place to LNER services:

Some services between Leeds and London Kings Cross will be cancelled

Some services between Lincoln and London Kings Cross will be cancelled or amended to not run between Lincoln and Newark North Gate.

Leeds Station

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 18:30pm.

To help with your journey, tickets will be accepted on Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.

LNER said commuters could claim compensation in certain circumstances.

LNER said: "You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.