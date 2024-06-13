M62 crash: Live as closure on motorway out of Leeds after crash near Huddersfield causes 11 miles of traffic
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of three lanes remains closed on the westbound carriageway following the crash between junction 24 and 25 for Huddersfield and Saddleworth respectively.
West Yorkshire Police are at the scene of the minor injury collision.
National Highways have said that there are currently 90 minute delays and 11 miles of congestion.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below:
Miles of traffic on M62 following crash
Crash on M62
Below is the latest update from National Highways on their Twitter page:
Photo
Photos from above the motorway courtesy of National Highways show the huge queues currently on the motorway:
Another hour of disruption
National Highways states that it predicts this event will have been cleared between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.
Huge delays remain as traffic stretches to Bradford
One lane remains closed while recovery of the vehicles involved in the earlier collision continues.
There is currently 11 miles of congestion and 2 hour delay from junction 26 for Bradford.
All lanes open but huge delays remain
National Highways have reported that all lanes on the M62 have now been reopened but there is still 12 miles of residual congestion and delays of two hours. This will take some time to clear.
The vehicles from the collision have been recovered.
Collision involved four vehicles
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police have said that this was a damage only collision that was found to have involved four cars.
The incident was reported to police at 3.45pm today.
Delays easing
Residual delays are easing but taking some time to clear - this is to be expected at this time of day.
There is currently 90 minute delay and 11 miles of congestion from junction 26.
Road now clear
The M62 is now clear after this earlier incident:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.