Over 11 miles of traffic has built up on the M62 heading out of Leeds.

One of three lanes remains closed on the westbound carriageway following the crash between junction 24 and 25 for Huddersfield and Saddleworth respectively.

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene of the minor injury collision.

National Highways have said that there are currently 90 minute delays and 11 miles of congestion.

Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes if possible.