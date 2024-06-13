M62 crash: Live as closure on motorway out of Leeds after crash near Huddersfield causes 11 miles of traffic

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:56 BST
Over 11 miles of traffic has built up on the M62 heading out of Leeds.

One of three lanes remains closed on the westbound carriageway following the crash between junction 24 and 25 for Huddersfield and Saddleworth respectively.

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene of the minor injury collision.

National Highways have said that there are currently 90 minute delays and 11 miles of congestion.

Drivers are urged to consider alternate routes if possible.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below:

Miles of traffic on M62 following crash

Key Events

16:56 BST

Crash on M62

Below is the latest update from National Highways on their Twitter page:

17:12 BST

Photo

Photos from above the motorway courtesy of National Highways show the huge queues currently on the motorway:

11 miles of traffic has built up on the M6211 miles of traffic has built up on the M62
11 miles of traffic has built up on the M62 | National Highways
17:21 BST

Another hour of disruption

National Highways states that it predicts this event will have been cleared between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

17:26 BST

Huge delays remain as traffic stretches to Bradford

One lane remains closed while recovery of the vehicles involved in the earlier collision continues.

There is currently 11 miles of congestion and 2 hour delay from junction 26 for Bradford.

18:01 BST

All lanes open but huge delays remain

National Highways have reported that all lanes on the M62 have now been reopened but there is still 12 miles of residual congestion and delays of two hours. This will take some time to clear.

The vehicles from the collision have been recovered.

18:02 BST

Collision involved four vehicles

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police have said that this was a damage only collision that was found to have involved four cars.

The incident was reported to police at 3.45pm today.

18:34 BST

Delays easing

Residual delays are easing but taking some time to clear - this is to be expected at this time of day.

There is currently 90 minute delay and 11 miles of congestion from junction 26.

19:58 BST

Road now clear

The M62 is now clear after this earlier incident:

