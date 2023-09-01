Police were called to Great Preston on Friday to reports of a two-car collision.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Police were called to Whitehouse Lane, Great Preston at about 2pm on Friday to a report of a collision between two cars.

Whitehouse Lane in Great Preston has been closed after a two-car collision. Picture by Google

"A woman from one of the cars received treatment at the roadside from paramedics.

"A road closure been put in place while work is carried out to recover the vehicles and make the road safe."