Full M621 carriageway in Leeds City Centre closed due to crash as police warn drivers to avoid area
A full carriageway of the M621 has been closed this morning due to a crash.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:30 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 6:37 am
West Yorkshire Police said the M621 is closed at Junction 3 to Junction 4 on the clockwise carriageway as the force deal with an incident.
Highways England confirmed the carriageway is closed between the junctions at Leeds City Centre and Hunslet.
Traffic officers, the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit and emergency services are all dealing with a traffic collision, Highways England said.