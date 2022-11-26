Drivers in Leeds should be prepared for delays as a host of roadworks are being carried out on major roads across the city. With wintery weather on the horizon too, be sure to set off early and take note of where you might be affected to ensure you reach your destination in plenty of time.

Motorists in Leeds will have 14 road nearby closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week. And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in the schedule.

Full list of roadworks in Leeds this week

• M62, until 6am May 24, 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• M621, until 6am August 21, 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 7 to junction 1, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restrictions for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

• M62, until 6am August 22, 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 clockwise M62, junction 27 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restriction for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, until 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, until 6am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 28 to junction 27, Lane closures for technology works.

Drivers in Leeds should be prepared for delays as major roads are undergoing roadworks in the city.

• A62, until 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 28, slip road closure and lane closures on local authority roundabout for sign works, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

• M1, until 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link closed and M62 eastbound, junction 29 slip closed diversion on the national highways network.

• M1, from 10am to 2pm on November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M621, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise, junction 27 to junction 1, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M1, from 9pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm December 3 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link closed and M62 eastbound, junction 29 slip closed and M1 northbound, jct42 entry slip closed M1 northbound, lane 1+2 closure to mp 305.2 diversions on the national highways network.

