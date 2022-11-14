Drivers in Leeds should be prepared for delays this week as a host of roadworks across the city are in place. Set off early and take note of where you might be affected to ensure you reach your desired location with plenty of time.

Leeds’s motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week. And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week. And a further 10 closures are expected to begin over the next week.

Full list of road works in Leeds this week

• A58, from 9pm January 10 to 6am November 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 30, carriageway closure with 24/7 lane three closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

• A62, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A62 southbound, Gildersome, Lane closure for technology works.

Latest roadworks in Northumberland.

• M62, from 7am November 2 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 31, Lane closures for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A62, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise and anticlockwise, junction 27, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via National highways network.

• M62, from 8pm March 5 2022 to 6am May 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• M621, from 8pm June 26 2022 to 6am August 21 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 7 to junction 1, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restrictions for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority and National Highways network.

• M62, from 8pm June 26 2022 to 6am August 22 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M621 clockwise M62, junction 27 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures including narrow lanes and speed restriction for carriageway improvements. , diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 10 closures will begin in Leeds over the next seven days

• A1(M), from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 46 to jct 44 full closed diversion on national highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link closed and M62 eastbound, jct 29 slip closed diversion on national highways network.

• M621, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 anticlockwise, junction 1 to junction 27, Lane closure for inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for technology works.

• A62, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 27, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm November 22 to 6am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 28 to junction 27, Lane closures for technology works.

• A62, from 9pm November 22 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 28, slip road closure and lane closures on local authority roundabout for sign works, diversion route in place via National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm November 25 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closures for survey works.

• M621, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M621 clockwise, junction 27 to junction 1, Lane closure for barrier repair.