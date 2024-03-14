Jet2 flight diverted to Manchester shortly after leaving Leeds Bradford Airport due to 'suspected bird strike'

A flight bound for the sunny island of Lanzarote was forced to land shortly after leaving Leeds Bradford Airport due to a suspected bird strike.
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT
The Jet2 aircraft was redirected to Manchester Airport shortly after take-off this morning (Thursday).

The plane landed safely and passengers are being transferred to another aircraft.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "Flight LS217 from Leeds Bradford to Lanzarote followed procedure and diverted to Manchester as a precautionary measure due to a suspected bird strike.

"After landing safely, the aircraft taxied to stand as normal and we are transferring customers onto a replacement aircraft which will fly them to enjoy their well-deserved holidays in Lanzarote.”

