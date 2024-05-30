Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plan to build a 24-hour biofuel station for HGVs near to homes in Wakefield has received almost 200 objections.

Residents and local councillors claim the round-the-clock operation could disturb residents living near to the site in Alverthorpe.

CNG Fuels Ltd has applied to build a biomethane fuelling station for trucks on the site of a former abattoir at Flanshaw Business Park

Biomethane is compressed natural gas sourced from waste products including food, animal, and waste water.

A planning application submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of the company says the site would be unmanned and floodlit at night.

The scheme includes installing 14 fuel pumps and equipment to draw the gas from the mains network.

Use of the site would be restricted to CNG customers.

A planning statement says the station would be used by logistics and distribution businesses based in Wakefield, including Amazon.

The document says: “The demand for low carbon fuel has increased by 100% across the UK, and the key role low carbon fuel will play in reducing emissions in the freight sector has been acknowledged by the government.”

David Pickersgill, councillor for Wakefield North ward, said he had been contacted by residents who are worried about being disturbed at night and an increase in traffic in the area.

He said: “The figures provided by the operator estimate 147 vehicle movements daily between 8pm and 8am.

“So you are talking about a vehicle turning up every five minutes through the night. I don't think that is appropriate so close to a residential area.

“We are talking about an operation that could be very close to people’s bedrooms.”

Councillors have distributed leaflets in the area informing people of the proposals.

Coun Pickersgill added: “We are encouraging as many people who may be affected by this to put in their objections by the closing date of June 3.”

Wakefield Council has received 198 objections since the plan was submitted in April.

One objector said: “This proposal is too close to residential housing and would cause 24 hour noise, additional traffic to an already congested area and an environmental impact. It needs to be located away from any residential areas.”

Another commented: “It would create noise and light pollution and heavy traffic in an area that already struggles, especially at peak times.”

The application has not received any comments of support.

A CNG transport statement said the number of trip to the site is “not expected to cause any material impact on the surrounding highway network.”

It adds: ” The proposed site location is considered to be appropriate for this type of land use given its close proximity to existing industrial and distribution facilities and easy access to the M1.

“Vehicles permitted to use the site for fuelling would be fitted with fobs which would allow refuelling from the pumping units, allowing only permitted HGVs to use the pumps.”

CNG is Europe’s largest supplier of 100% biomethane to the transport industry.

It operates 13 fuelling stations across the UK, including one in Castleford, and has the capacity to refuel 5,000 HGVs.

A CNG spokesperson said: “The HGV sector is notoriously challenging to decarbonise and, without the appropriate infrastructure, diesel vehicles will continue to emit harmful gases within this area of Wakefield.