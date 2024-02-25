Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From today (Sunday, February 25), the frequency of services will increase across Morley, Armley and Guiseley.

Changes will include the daytime frequency of the 14 service operating Leeds-Armley-Pudsey increasing from every hour to 30-minute intervals.

From today, the frequency of services will increase across Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

Meanwhile an additional six evening services on the 51/52 bus link will be made available from the Leeds Corn Exchange to Morley in the south.

These improvements have been supported with funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Here is a full list of the timetable changes due to come into effect...

14 Leeds - Armley - Pudsey

Monday-Saturday - daytime frequency will increase from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes, and additional evening journeys will operate.

27 Leeds - Headingley - Yeadon - Guiseley

Monday-Friday - additional evening journeys from Guiseley to Leeds.

33 / 34 Leeds - Guiseley - Otley

Changes to the timetable to enhance punctuality and better coordination, ensuring a steady interval between buses travelling from Horsforth to Leeds.

Early morning journeys through to Otley will be reinstated.

51 / 52 Leeds - Morley

Monday-Friday – journeys after 20:00 will now serve Elland Road Park & Ride to provide extended availability of the Park & Ride service.