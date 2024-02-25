First Bus Leeds: Full list of timetable changes from today including Morley, Armley and Guiseley
and live on Freeview channel 276
From today (Sunday, February 25), the frequency of services will increase across Morley, Armley and Guiseley.
Changes will include the daytime frequency of the 14 service operating Leeds-Armley-Pudsey increasing from every hour to 30-minute intervals.
Meanwhile an additional six evening services on the 51/52 bus link will be made available from the Leeds Corn Exchange to Morley in the south.
These improvements have been supported with funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Here is a full list of the timetable changes due to come into effect...
14 Leeds - Armley - Pudsey
Monday-Saturday - daytime frequency will increase from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes, and additional evening journeys will operate.
27 Leeds - Headingley - Yeadon - Guiseley
Monday-Friday - additional evening journeys from Guiseley to Leeds.
33 / 34 Leeds - Guiseley - Otley
Changes to the timetable to enhance punctuality and better coordination, ensuring a steady interval between buses travelling from Horsforth to Leeds.
Early morning journeys through to Otley will be reinstated.
Monday-Friday – journeys after 20:00 will now serve Elland Road Park & Ride to provide extended availability of the Park & Ride service.
The current restrictions to Park & Ride services when Leeds United play a home fixture will still apply.