From Sunday, February 25, the daytime frequency of the 14 service operating Leeds-Armley-Pudsey will increase from every hour to 30-minute intervals with more evening journeys and a last departure from Leeds at 11.10pm.

Services 33 and 34 connecting Leeds to Guisley and Otley will have timetable changes to enhance punctuality and co-ordination of buses travelling from Horsforth Leeds. Early morning services to Otley have also been restored.

From Sunday, First Bus is introducing improvements to services across west and south Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

Two additional evening trips on Monday-Friday have also been added to the 27 service operating from Guiseley to Leeds.

Meanwhile from the Corn Exchange in the city centre to Morley in the south, an additional six later evening trips will be available on the 51 and 52 service with journeys after 8pm serving Elland Road Park and Ride to extend connectivity for users.

These improvements have been supported with funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Here is a full list of the timetable changes due to come into effect...

14 Leeds - Armley - Pudsey

Monday-Saturday - daytime frequency will increase from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes, and additional evening journeys will operate.

27 Leeds - Headingley - Yeadon - Guiseley

Monday-Friday - additional evening journeys from Guiseley to Leeds.

33 / 34 Leeds - Guiseley - Otley

Changes to the timetable to enhance punctuality and better coordination, ensuring a steady interval between buses travelling from Horsforth to Leeds.

Early morning journeys through to Otley will be reinstated.

51 / 52 Leeds - Morley

Monday-Friday – journeys after 20:00 will now serve Elland Road Park & Ride to provide extended availability of the Park & Ride service.