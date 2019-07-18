Extinction Rebellion Leeds - where is the protest today, is Victoria Bridge still closed and what are the traffic problems

Have your say

It is the fourth day of the Extinction Rebellion protest in Leeds. This is where the protest is today and the traffic problems.

Protesters remained camped out on Victoria Bridge and have blocked the Bridgewater Place and Sovereign Street junction.

The Extinction Rebellion protest has caused chaos on the roads.

The five-day protest began on Monday, July 15 and is set to last until Friday.

Traffic has been disrupted by the protest.

West Yorkshire Police issued another warning today to the public about the road closures due to the protest.

In an update on Twitter, a spokesperson said: "We are continuing to remind the public to plan ahead & be aware of road closures on Victoria bridge/Neville St/Bridgewater place in Leeds due to the on going environmental protest."

There were long tailbacks on Globe Road each day this week due to diversions away from the area, as well as slow and congested traffic into the city centre.

Buses also have to divert away from Victoria Road, Neville Street and Water Lane.

Here is the full list of bus diversions and closed bus stops:

Stops Z2, Z3 at the Dark Arches, Z4 Bridgewater Place & Z5 Asda House will not be served.

Number 1 northbound (towards Leeds & Holt Park) will divert via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane and Swinegate.

It will stop as normal at Clayton Hotel, then Z1 at City Square.

Number 1 southbound (towards Beeston) will divert via Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane and Meadow Lane.

It will stop as normal at P3 on Park Row, then Vanguard House (near the M621 slip roads).

Elland Road Park & Ride service PR1 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Temple Green Park & Ride service PR2 will pick up at T9 Boar Lane and then divert in Leeds City Centre to Park & Ride site and will not call at Z5 (Asda House).

Service X41 will only use stops Y12 (Calverley Street) and P5 (City Square).

All other services 117, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203 and 481 will divert inbound via Great Wilson Street (calling at Z6), Meadow Lane and Lower Briggate to the Bus Station.

From the Leeds City Bus Station outbound via Call Lane (calling at K15) and Meadow Lane.