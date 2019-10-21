Everything we know so far on fire at Capita building in Leeds city centre

Fire fighters at the scene of fire at Capita building on Clay Pit Lane in Leeds

What time did the fire break out?

Crews from seven different fire stations across West Yorkshire were called to Clay Pit Lane shortly before 11am, following reports of a fire at the Capita building.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue used an overhead platform and huge jet reels to tackle the blaze, with crews from Leeds, Hunslet, Killingbeck, Wakefield, Otley, Skelmanthorpe & Cookridge fire stations all at the scene.

View of the scene from a nearby building. Picture: Twitter/@avsybaby

Has anyone been injured?

Staff were evacuated from the building as fire fighters rushed onto the scene.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

What's happening at the scene?

Clay Pit Lane has been closed to traffic at Providence Place while the incident remains ongoing.

Our reporter saw seven fire engines and dozens of employees stood outside nearby first direct arena as emergency service battled the blaze.

No fire or smoke was visible from Clay Pit Lane. One of the buildings windows was smashed but it is not clear whether this is connected to the fire. The window has since been boarded up.

