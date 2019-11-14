Everything we know after train crash at Leeds Station depot caused traffic chaos

Two trains - an Azuma and a HST - collided in the depot at Leeds Station on Wednesday night (Nov 13), with one being derailed from the tracks.

Passengers during rush hour faced long delays, with some waiting over two hours for their service - while others were cancelled entirely.

Disruption to LNER services between Leeds / Lincoln and London Kings Cross lasted until approximately 18:30pm, LNER confirmed.

Train derailed cc Tony Johnson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitness Sophie Wormald, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, said her house 'shook' due to the impact of the collision.

She added: "I heard what sounded like a metal door slamming shut that shook the house."

Sophie said trains were often stationary outside her home and a similar incident 'like this was bound to happen at some point'.

Nobody was injured in the collision, LNER confirmed.

The trains were not carrying passengers at the time of the crash which occurred at the Neville Hill depot in Osmondthorpe.

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the incident.

LNER operate approximately 65 Azuma trains - including the Leeds to London Kings Cross service.

The trains are made by Hitachi at its rail vehicle manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

Shocking photographs showed significant damage to the front of the Azuma train.

An LNER spokesperson said on Thursday: “Due to two trains colliding at a very low speed near Neville Hill depot yesterday some services may be cancelled today.

"The trains were not in passenger service and no one has been injured.

"An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the incident.