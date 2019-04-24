Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds this week

Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police have issued the list of speed camera locations to be aware of this week. Photos are for illustrative purposes and not indicative of a specific location. Drive safely. READ MORE: Wanted - 18 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

1. Leeds Waterloo Road, Pudsey other Buy a Photo

2. Leeds A61 Scott Hall Road, Leeds other Buy a Photo

3. Leeds A656 Ridge Road, Ledston other Buy a Photo

4. Leeds York Road. other Buy a Photo

View more