Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds this week

Going somewhere in Leeds or West Yorkshire this week? You might want to check this.

Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Police have issued the list of speed camera locations to be aware of this week. Photos are for illustrative purposes and not indicative of a specific location. Drive safely. READ MORE: Wanted - 18 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Waterloo Road, Pudsey

1. Leeds

A61 Scott Hall Road, Leeds

2. Leeds

A656 Ridge Road, Ledston

3. Leeds

York Road.

4. Leeds

