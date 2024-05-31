Ring Road Moortown: Elderly man seriously injured in hospital after two car crash in Leeds
Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses, including dash cam footage, following the serious road crash yesterday.
The collision occurred on the Eastbound carriageway of the A6120 Ring Road, Moortown prior to the roundabout with King Lane at approximately 3.50pm on Thursday, May 30.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It involved two vehicles, a black Ford Fiesta and a black BMW 420D at low speed in lane in lane three (the left turn filter lane) of the carriageway.
“The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his seventies, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage or any other relevant information that may help with the ongoing investigation is asked to come forward and speak with police.
Anyone with information that may assist officers in investigating the collision, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1114 of May 30, 2024.
