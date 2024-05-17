Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An e-bike rider has been seriously injured after a crash in Leeds.

Police were called to Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe at about 11.48am this morning (Friday, May 17) following reports of a collision between a car and an electric bike.

The female rider was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as “serious but not believed to be life threating”.

Police were called to Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe at about 11.48am this morning. Picture: Google

Road closures were put in place during the incident, with the road reopening just after 3pm.