Stanks Drive Swarcliffe: E-bike rider seriously injured after crash shuts busy Leeds road
Police were called to Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe at about 11.48am this morning (Friday, May 17) following reports of a collision between a car and an electric bike.
The female rider was taken to hospital with injuries which were described as “serious but not believed to be life threating”.
Road closures were put in place during the incident, with the road reopening just after 3pm.
First Bus services 40, 42 and 46, which were diverted as a result, have now returned to their normal routes.
