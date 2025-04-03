Monk Bridge Road Meanwood: Rider suffers serious head injuries after e-bike crashes into wall in Leeds
Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious collision involving an e-bike in Leeds last Thursday night (March 27) which left the rider with serious head injuries.
The collision happened on Monk Bridge Road in Meanwood at around 9:40pm.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The e-bike was in collision with a wall close to the junction with Shaw Lane and Moor Road.
“The e-bike's rider suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision.”
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or online at 101LiveChat quoting reference 2049 of March 27.
