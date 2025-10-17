Yorkshire Water is set to begin a £1.5 million project to replace approximately 1.3km of water mains in Stourton | Submitted

Motorists are being warned of road closures as work is set to start on a £1.5m scheme to replace the water mains pipes in Leeds.

Work will begin on Monday, October 20, to to replace the water mains in Stourton as part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m project of improvements.

In Leeds, over 30km of mains will be replaced by April 2026 – with more to come in the remainder of the utility's five–year delivery period, ending 2030.

Projects are underway in Methley, Rawdon and Seacroft, and one project, in Harewood, is already complete.

Teams will start work at the junction of Skelton Grange Road and Pontefract Road, moving towards the roundabout where Pontefract Road meets the A638 by December 19.

Temporary lights will be in place. The junction of Queen Street and Pontefract Road will be closed from October 20 until the end of November with a diversion in place.

Victoria Corbett, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Replacing the mains in Stourton will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts, helping us to deliver a better service for our customers in the area.”

“We’re working closely with the local council to make sure that we’re causing as little disruption as possible - the closures involved are absolutely necessary to ensure the safety of our colleagues and road users. We really do appreciate everyone’s patience while we complete this important project. “

Phase two of the project will begin in the new year back at the junction of Skelton Grange Road and Pontefract Road, working towards the Intermezzo roundabout. Temporary traffic lights will again be in place, and there will be a restriction on HGVs turning right onto Skelton Grange Road until work has moved away from the junction.

Phase three is set to commence in spring 2026.