Motorists are being urged to plan ahead this week as significant disruptive work begins around west Leeds

The work on the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley route has been planned to coincide with the reduced levels of traffic over the school summer holidays, which aims to minimise disruption for all road users.

The council works hard to prioritise, plan and co-ordinate complex schemes to ensure as least disruption as possible across our busy city. The following works will begin shortly:-

Armley Gyratory Wellington Road footbridge final phase

Wellington Road (A58) – From Monday 22 July permanent inbound and outbound lane closures until the scheme completes.

All lanes of Wellington Road (A58) are closed for the footbridge demolition work starting 8pm Saturday 27 July to Monday 6am Monday 29 July.

Stanningley Bypass A647 Outer Ring Road between Farnley and Bramley

Contraflow in place to safely allow repair to joints and surfacing works starts eastbound 6am Sunday, July 21. Then westbound from Thursday, August 8 until August 30, with ongoing 30mph speed limit.

Stanningley bypass westbound diversion from July 24 | Third Party

Connecting West Leeds project A6120 Horsforth to Rodley

Highway widening to A6120 west of Horsforth roundabout along with new cycleway and footway construction starts Wednesday 24 July, until scheme completion in summer 2025.

Full lane closures will be in place for the initial 11 weeks, then partially removed as works progresses.

Leeds highways wider network planning and co-ordination

The Connecting West Leeds project for new footway and cycleway links are underway on site between Dawsons Corner and Rodley roundabout is planned until November. Also on site are the Northern Gas Networks (NGN) in the Rodley / A6120 Leeds area installing new main gas pipes and will move around different phases over the summer. The council has planned in advance the sequence of these works including working with NGN to bring their works forward.

As these works progress the council coordinates with other schemes such as the New York Road flyover. For example, the Marsh Lane tunnel is re-opened over the weekend (20 July) ahead of the summer holidays and start to the final phase Armley Gyratory Wellington Road footbridge works.

The major scheme at Dawsons Corner is looking to be planned later in the year following the general election, pending full business case review and approvals by the Department for Transport. However, due to the complexity of this scheme the council’s contractors will be carrying out ground investigations throughout the summer. The most disruptive 11 week phase of Connecting West Leeds project A6120 Horsforth to Rodley has been planned so that it is complete in advance of this major scheme.

Armley Gyratory Wellington Road (A58) footbridge

The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge (A58) over the Armley Gyratory is to begin at 8pm Saturday 27 July and end by 6am Monday 29 July. This is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have new wider and more accessible footway, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.

Starting from Monday, July 22, there will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58, lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place.

Wellington Road footbridge is a 25 metres span footbridge, comprising a temporary truss span that was installed in 2001, following a vehicle hitting the bridge that damaged the concrete main span. It will be demolished on site and the materials recycled.

Connecting West Leeds (A6120) Horsforth to Rodley

The start of these works has been coordinated with the Armley Gyratory with the planned diversion route through the works. To maximise the school holiday period and reduced traffic levels, it’s been decided not to delay the start of the works.

After Horsforth roundabout towards Rodley the carriageway will be widened to increase traffic flow away from the roundabout, reducing congestion and improving bus journey times. There will also be new and improved pedestrian and cycle facilities between the two roundabouts linking to the facilities at Fink Hill, and those currently under construction between Rodley and Dawson’s Corner.

The timing and approach to the works has been carefully considered. Although further queuing is expected back towards Rodley roundabout due to the loss of capacity, the traffic management measures will allow the works to be completed in the safest and most efficient way to reduce the overall disruption.

From July 24, the A6120 northbound towards Horsforth will be reduced to one lane to allow traffic towards Rodley to be moved away from the working area, creating a safe working zone for operatives. After approximately 11 weeks, the second northbound lane will be partially reopened to ease congestion as the works progress. As works are completed, traffic management will gradually be removed to reduce the disruption caused by the works.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “The team are working hard to minimise disruption by planning, co-ordinating and sequencing large highways schemes across Leeds. They necessitate careful planning with other works, not always in our control and events across our busy city.

“I am pleased to see that the New York Road flyover bearings works completed ahead of schedule this weekend. It enables the opening of Marsh Lane tunnel ahead of the planned Armley Gyratory works and summer holiday period. The demolition of the Armley Gyratory Wellington Road footbridge marks the start of the schemes final phase from 8pm Saturday 27 July to 5am Monday 29 July and construction over the next six months.

“I have visited the newly completed Spence Lane and Gelderd Road footbridges, which are hugely impressive and will allow for better accessibility for more users.”

He added: “Starting this week, with significant summer highways schemes, please plan ahead when travelling through the Armley Gyratory (A58), Stanningley Bypass (A647) between Farnley and Bramley, plus works on the A6120 Outer Ring Road in West Leeds near Horsforth. You will need to allow more time for your journeys, be patient and follow the signed road diversions in place. For more information, please search 'plan ahead’ Leeds.

“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise the disruption over the summer and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre.”