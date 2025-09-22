Charges are to be introduced at six car parks around Leeds.

Council chiefs say the fees will support improvements, accessibility and better management of busy car parks.

Drivers will need to pay a small fee to park at Wilderness and Station Gardens in Wetherby, Fink Hill in Horsforth, Barleyhill Road in Garforth, Marsh Street in Rothwell and Netherfield Road in Guiseley from Monday, October 6.

The first hour will be free of charge and driver will then need to pay £1.15 for two hours, rising to a daily maximum of £3.65. Weekly tickets cost £12.15.

At Wetherby Station Gardens parking is free for three hours as it is used by sports teams. This is followed by a £2.15 daily charge or £10.15 for a weekly ticket. Blue badge holders will still park for free.

The free short-stay parking aims to support local business and encourages turnover in busy areas where people often struggle to find a parking space.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “Just as many local authorities across the country, we are facing unprecedented budget challenges impacting all our service areas.

“We have therefore taken the decision to introduce small charges at the six car parks in question, to be able to fund improvements and maintenance of the car parks. We are also hopeful that the charges will help combat the problem people have with being able to find a parking spot in busy areas.

He added: “Keeping the first hour free, the first three at Station Gardens in Wetherby, will help support short trips and maintain footfall for local businesses but also encouraging turnover.”

Charges will apply Monday to Saturday, 8am to 6pm. Payments will be accepted at the machines using a contactless bank card or via the PayByPhone parking app. Leeds City Council will never ask for payment via a QR code.