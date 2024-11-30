Doncaster Road Wakefield: Pedestrian seriously injured in hospital after crash near Trinity rugby stadium

A pedestrian has been left seriously injured in hospital after a crash near a Wakefield rugby stadium.

Police are appealing for information following the serious injury road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a Toyota Prius on Doncaster Road, Wakefield.

The serious injury road traffic collision involved a pedestrian and a Toyota Prius on Doncaster Road, Wakefield.

This incident occurred near the Wakefield Trinity ground shortly before 1am on Friday, November 22, when the white car was travelling towards Crofton.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which were found not to be life-threatening.”

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have seen the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to, or at the time of the collision to come forward with any information that may assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via the online 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 59 of November 22.

