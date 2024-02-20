Doncaster Road: Major Wakefield road closed after collision that leaves one car flipped over on roof
A major road in Wakefield has been closed following a two-car collision.
Police were called at 1:23pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road, Wakefield.
Footage from the scene has shown that one of the vehicles had overturned and come to a stop on its roof and that a police cordon was in place.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A collision happened just outside the Shell garage between a Fiat and an Audi.
"Emergency services including ambulance attended the scene to establish the circumstances.
"Enquiries are ongoing."