Bradford Road Cleckheaton: Cyclist rushed to hospital after crash on route near Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Jan 2025, 10:22 BST
A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash near Leeds.

Police were called to Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, at the junction of Whitechapel Road, at 6:10pm yesterday (Friday, January 17) to a report of an injured cyclist.

Police were called to Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, at the junction of Whitechapel Road. | Google

The cyclist was taken to hospital where his injuries are reported to be “non-life threatening.”

It was reported that the cyclist collided with the side of a vehicle.

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in large numbers with a partial road closure put in place.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

