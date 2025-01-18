Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash near Leeds.

Police were called to Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, at the junction of Whitechapel Road, at 6:10pm yesterday (Friday, January 17) to a report of an injured cyclist.

Police were called to Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, at the junction of Whitechapel Road. | Google

The cyclist was taken to hospital where his injuries are reported to be “non-life threatening.”

It was reported that the cyclist collided with the side of a vehicle.

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in large numbers with a partial road closure put in place.

The road has since reopened to traffic.