Bradford Road Cleckheaton: Cyclist rushed to hospital after crash on route near Leeds
Police were called to Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, at the junction of Whitechapel Road, at 6:10pm yesterday (Friday, January 17) to a report of an injured cyclist.
The cyclist was taken to hospital where his injuries are reported to be “non-life threatening.”
It was reported that the cyclist collided with the side of a vehicle.
Emergency services were spotted at the scene in large numbers with a partial road closure put in place.
The road has since reopened to traffic.
