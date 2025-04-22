Monkhill Lane, Pontefract: Crash leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Pontefract at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision which occurred on Monkhill Lane shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, April 19 and involved a car and an orange KTM motorcycle.

It was reported that the driver of the car was preparing to reverse into a driveway when the collision happened.

The person believed to have been driving the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Another man believed to have been a passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman driving the car was not injured.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles in the time leading up to it to please contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250219988.

