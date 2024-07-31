Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever 24-hour bus service in West Yorkshire is set to be launched.

First Bus has announced that the number 72 route that travels between Leeds and Bradford will become a round-the-clock service from September 1.

The route, which runs through Armley, Bramley, Stanningley and Thornbury, currently runs every 15 minutes between around 4am and 1am. It has not yet been outlined how frequent the new service will be.

The company has said that the decision will support the night time economy and also be in line with commitments from West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin’s to increase safety for women and girls.

Kayleigh Ingham, commercial director for First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be preparing the launch of the first 24-hour bus service in West Yorkshire on our 72 route running between Leeds and Bradford.

“It has always been a high frequency route for us, and we are now investing further in our network to build on the success we have seen on this route while ensuring the best possible service for our customers.

“This 24-hour service will benefit all sectors of the local economy and society, helping to support the nighttime economy, shift working and leisure and hospitality markets. Safety is our top priority and we believe this 24-hour connectivity aligns well with mayoral commitments to give focus to the safety of women and girls.