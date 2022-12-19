It feels like a very long time since Leeds United last kicked a football competitively. The winter World Cup break means Leeds haven’t played a league match since the 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on November 12.

News that rail strikes will continue into the New Year means fans attending these games via trains, both at Elland Road and away games, will likely be impacted. Strike dates for the festive period have been confirmed by the Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers (RMT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail services in Leeds were impacted by strike action on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 . Further dates are also set for December 24 until December 27.

Industrial action will continue into the new year as the union has also confirmed there will be four days of strikes in the first week of 2023. These dates are January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

Leeds have plenty of home games coming up towards the end of the year. These include friendlies and Premier League fixtures.

Here is a list of Leeds United fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period and the dates of when they take place. Also included are the dates of mid-season friendlies which may also be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United festive fixtures

Monaco (H) December 21, kick off 7pm

Manchester City (H) December 28, kick off 8pm

Newcastle United (A) December 31, kick off 3pm

West Ham United (H) January 4, kick off 7.45pm

Cardiff City (A) January 8, kick off 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of these fixtures are due to take place on days where RMT workers will be out on industrial action. Other games, such as the trip to Cardiff City, falls the day after strike action and disruption may still have an affect on fans heading to South Wales by rail.

Fans attending the Premier League fixture against West Ham United may be unable to get into or around Leeds via train. This is because on both days, rail workers will be taking part in strike action.