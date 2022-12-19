Christmas Day: Where you can get petrol in Leeds - Asda, Shell and Tesco festive opening times
Christmas can involve a lot of travelling if you’re the one dashing about to fit in all the family - here’s where you can get petrol on Christmas Day.
If you’re doing the rounds of family visits across the country this Christmas you might be wondering where you can still fill up your car with petrol during the festivities. As most supermarkets close earlier than usual, petrol stations can also be on hand to help with the essentials you might’ve missed in the annual Christmas shop.
There are hundreds of petrol stations dotted over Leeds so you won’t be far from a forecourt to help out when you get caught short. We’ve rounded up the Christmas opening times for the major petrol stations in and around Leeds.
Christmas petrol station opening times in Leeds
Asda has confirmed all of their petrol stations have a pay-at-the-pump service, so will be open throughout the Christmas period for customers to fill up.
BP has confirmed their petrol stations are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year and the shop will be open for customers to pick up much-needed essentials.
Morrisons petrol stations will remain open for motorists except for Christmas day.
Shell has advised most of their petrol stations will remain open over the Christmas holidays, however, some may limit facilities such as customer toilets and the car wash, and run a reduced shift in smaller areas of the UK. Shell has stated any motorists looking to fill up ahead of their Christmas journeys should check the station’s store locator page on the Shell website for up-to-the-minute information.
Esso has confirmed several of their petrol stations will be open over the Christmas period, however, some in-store facilities (customer toilets, food and drink) will be affected by individual opening times in some locations. They have advised drivers to visit their store locator page in advance of any long trips to take place over the Christmas holidays.